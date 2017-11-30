Switching on the Christmas spirit in Edgeworthstown

Edgeworthstown will be filled with Christmas cheer this Sunday, December 3, as the traders and community of the town prepare for the annual switching-on of the Christmas lights.

The festivities will kick off at 1pm with the opening of the Edgeworthstown Christmas Craft Fair at the Community Centre.

Entry to the fair is free and it will be a joyful day out for all the family, filled with festive cheer - not to mention the opportunity to get the Christmas shopping started.

A number of unique stalls will be on display, offering a range of beautiful hand-crafted gifts that will suit all the family.

These stalls include: Freya's Bows, Krafty Little Fingers, Sew Unique Creations and Flutter hop Fairy Crafts to name a few.

Gifts for sale will include beautiful handbags, handmade keepsakes, hand knits, and so much more.

Santa will also make an appearance at the fair, arriving at 2pm.

He'll spend a couple of hours taking down present lists and giving gifts to all the children who pay him a visit between 2pm and 5pm when the craft fair will close.

But the closure of the fair certainly doesn't mean the celebrations are over, as the town will prepare to switch on the lights.

Bells will be jingling as Santa Clause arrives in a one-horse open sleigh at 6pm, bringing the spirit of Christmas well and truly to life for the local children who will greet him on the night.

His arrival will be shortly followed by the official switching on of the town's Christmas lights, marking the start of the festive season in Edgeworthstown.

There will be mulled wine, hot chocolate and delicious Christmas cookies to enjoy.

The community and traders of Edgeworthstown are very excited for the day.

“This event has been going for a couple of years. We started off five or six years ago with maybe 30 people and it’s been growing and growing ever since,” said Gerry Lynn, Chairperson of the Edgeworthstown Trader's Association, adding that the craft fair has been growing every year too.

“There’s a right bit of a buzz around on that particular day. It’s a coming together of the community.”

So if you're looking for a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, take a stroll through the craft fair, buy a few presents, visit Santa and join in with the cheer as the Edgeworthstown Christmas lights twinkle this Sunday.