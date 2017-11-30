Longford Young Investors distribute funds to local groups

On Tuesday the November 14, Longford Young Investors presented cheques to the total of €2,000 to various youth groups in Co Longford.

Longford Young Investors are supported by Youth Bank and the Irish Youth Foundation and is run from the Foroige LEAP Garda Youth Diversion Project.

Longford Young Investors is an innovative grant-giving group operated 'by young people for young people”.

They are a group of nine young people who come together every week on a voluntary basis to operate their youth bank.

Their aim as a committee is to make funds available to other young people/youth groups who want to take action to improve their lives and community in Longford Town and County.

This particular group of Longford Young Investors began in November 2016 where they participated in training to become effective and efficient grant makers.

They completed some research and debated issues that mean something to them and decided on three themes of homelessness, mental health and bridging the generational gap.

They invited youth groups throughout the county to apply for funding to carry out activities / events to highlight and address the three themes set out by the committee.

On November 14, Longford Young Investors presented cheques to Mostrim Youth Group, The Attic Art Group, Longford Comhairle na nOg, Foroige’s Longford Autism Group, LEAP Girls Group and the Attic TY Group.

All of these groups will be carrying out various activities or events within their community over the next six months.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the groups who applied for funding and wish all the successful groups the very best in rolling out their activities.