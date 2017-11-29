Santa Claus switches on Longford's Christmas lights

The Christmas season truly began in the Market Square, Longford on Friday evening with the turning on of the lights throughout the town and a visit from Santa Claus.

Hundreds of enthusiastic children and families filled the Market Square in anticipation for the lights and special guest.

Ronan Nugent acted as MC and DJ for the event, providing music and entertainment throughout the evening, and with all the Black Friday sales still in full-swing throughout the town, there was a fun and lively atmosphere for all attending.

The real buzz began when Santa and all those involved in organising the event, including County Manager Paddy Mahon and Director of Services John McKeon, arrived on stage to greet the audience and assist with turning on the Christmas lights.

After a countdown, the lights were turned on, illuminating the town. Santa then left the stage, and a queue stretched out in the Square, full of children eager to meet Santa and get pictures to remember the festivities.

The festive cheer continued as the "Light Up Longford event was accompanied with the Longford Black Friday initiative, full of the region's finest artisan producers and craftspeople, showcasing their products.

The initiative, spearheaded by Longford Chamber of Commerce, Longford County Council and action group, Longford Spin, will continue to sell their products on December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 in the Market Square, with performances from local bands and opportunities for children to once again see Santa in his grotto.

To keep the Christmas spirit going, check out the Christmas section online at www.longfordleader.ie