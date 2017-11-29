Fine Gael complete their general election line-up for Longford/Westmeath

Ballinalee's Cllr Micheál Carrigy will be joined on the Fine Gael general election ticket in Longford/Westmeath by Deputy Peter Burke and Senator Gabrielle McFadden.

Just hours after the dust was settling on Frances Fitzgerald's resignation as Tánaiste, thereby averting a snap Christmas general election, FG members gathered in the Mullingar Park Hotel last night to finalise their Longford/Westmeath election team.

A gender directive was issued meaning that one of the three candidates to be selected had to be female.

Four names were initially expected to go before convention - Cllr Carrigy, Deputy Burke, Senator McFadden and Cllr Tom Farrell.

However, in the interests of unity, Cllr Farrell withdrew from the race and delegates were spared a vote on the night.