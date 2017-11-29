Fine Gael complete their general election line-up for Longford/Westmeath
Ballinalee's Cllr Micheál Carrigy will be joined on the Fine Gael general election ticket in Longford/Westmeath by Deputy Peter Burke and Senator Gabrielle McFadden.
Just hours after the dust was settling on Frances Fitzgerald's resignation as Tánaiste, thereby averting a snap Christmas general election, FG members gathered in the Mullingar Park Hotel last night to finalise their Longford/Westmeath election team.
A gender directive was issued meaning that one of the three candidates to be selected had to be female.
Four names were initially expected to go before convention - Cllr Carrigy, Deputy Burke, Senator McFadden and Cllr Tom Farrell.
However, in the interests of unity, Cllr Farrell withdrew from the race and delegates were spared a vote on the night.
Honored to be selected as a candidate for @FineGael Longford Westmeath tonight. Very grateful for all the support! pic.twitter.com/OTjwsGvErZ— Peter Burke (@peterburkefg) November 28, 2017
