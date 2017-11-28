Irish Water issues email scam warning to Longford customers

Irish Water has issued a warning to customers around the country over an email scam circulating.

Irish Water is aware that some customers have received emails purporting to be from Irish Water with the subject line ‘Your Irish Water Account – Action required’. Irish Water is advising anyone who receives these emails to delete them immediately.

Irish Water will never ask customers to update personal banking information in this way and customers should always delete emails requesting this information. Do not reply or click on the link provided. Do not provide personal or financial details.

Irish Water has asked domestic customers who have moved property to contact them by phone on 1850 448 448 to update their details. Changes to customers’ personal details can only be updated by phone.

Irish Water has investigated this email and has requested that this fraudulent site be shut down. Irish Water is aware that during the refund process in particular that attempts may be made to deceive customers with phishing emails. "We have put additional resources in place in attempt to mitigate against these phishing campaigns," they said.

If you suspect that you've responded to a phishing email with personal information from this or any email, take the following steps to minimise any potential damage:

- Change the information you've revealed e.g. Change any passwords or PINs on the account or service that you think might have been compromised

- Contact your bank or the service provider directly

-Routinely review your bank and credit card statements for unexplained charges or enquiries that you didn't initiate

- Contact the authorities. The Garda Bureau of Fraud investigation is Ireland's national fraud and internet crime reporting centre.

- Irish Water wishes to reassure customers that there has been no breach of Irish Water security systems. Customer details on Irish Water's database are secure and have not been compromised.

There is more advice on how to identify phishing emails and what to do next on Irish Water’s website https://www.water.ie/support/fraudulent-email-advice/