Man to appear in court in Longford this morning charged in connection to alleged Newtownforbes raid

An 18-year-old man is to appear in court this morning charged in connection to an armed robbery at a business premises in Newtownforbes at the weekend.

The man, who is believed to be from the locality, was arrested by gardaí investigating a burglary at Harris' Garden Centre at Ballagh on Saturday evening.

As exclusively revealed by www.longfordleader.ie yesterday, it's understood at least two raiders entered the premises between 8:30pm and 8:45pm, one of whom was armed with a screwdriver.

The pair made off moments later with a quantity of cash, believed to be around €500 after making a grab for the shop's till.

A getaway car is believed to have been waiting for the two suspects outside in a raid that lasted a matter of seconds.

A man arrested in connection to that incident is due to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

