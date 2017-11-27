Longford woman wins over €7,000 in the Lotto

A Longford town mother of three is celebrating this week after winning €7,777 in the Lotto.

Inese Ullaha was at home watching television as she played the online game when she discovered she had landed the big win!

Describing her delight at winning, Inese immediately went online to treat her kids and bought them toys in the Black Friday sales.

She then booked flight tickets for all the family to see her mother in Latvia next January.

The local resident says she plans to spend the rest of the money on some home improvements at her apartment in the Market Square.

“I thought it was too good to be true but then the money was lodged straight to my account,” she laughed.

“I rang my partner straight away with delight I was so happy. I can’t wait to see my mother in Latvia now that I’ve booked my tickets, I’m so happy.”

Meanwhile, Lottoland’s Irish Country Manager Graham Ross said; “We’re delighted that Ms Ullaha can do Christmas in style and get to travel abroad to see her mother as well.

“We are doubly delighted that all the lucky number 7’s came up trumps for her to give her a lovely win.”

