Youths armed with screwdriver steal €500 from County Longford garden centre

Gardaí are hunting for two youths who carried out an audacious armed robbery at a garden centre in Newtownforbes at the weekend.

Two youths entered Harris' Garden Centre at Ballagh, on the outskirts of the mid Longford village on Saturday evening armed with a screwdriver.

One of the raiders immediately made a dash for the shop's till despite its owner being on the premises at the time of the incident.

Seconds later, the two youths escaped with what's believed to be up to €500 in cash in a getaway car which was waiting outside.

The incident occurred between 8:30pm and 8:45pm with gardaí this morning launching an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone who may have come across the incident is asked to make contact with Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.