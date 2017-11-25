Lucy's two-week adventure in Ardagh!

There was good news for one Ardagh family last week as Lucy the Labrador was returned home after she'd been missing for over two weeks.

Linda Leavy contacted the Longford Leader earlier this month in the hopes of finding the beloved family pet.



Lucy is very recognisable by her grey face and a little scar on her nose, so when she was spotted by a farmer, she was soon returned home.



“We received a call from a local farmer who noticed Lucy the previous night in his hay shed and recognised her from the picture in last week's Longford Leader,” said Linda Leavy, who was thrilled to have her beloved pet returned.



And Lucy's daughter, Millie, another beautiful labrador is delighted to have her mother back home too.



The family are very appreciative of the help they received from the public and were quick to offer their thanks once Lucy was returned safely to their home.



“We would like to thank everybody for their help trying to locate Lucy, for sharing her picture on social media and all the calls of concern,” said Linda.



“Also, a huge thank you to the Longford Leader. We are glad to have her back home, happy and healthy.



“We have had her for nine years so she is an integral part of our family. The house was not the same without her.”

