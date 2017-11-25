ej menswear Sligo launches new website

Prices will be slashed by 24% for 24 hours only on Black Friday (November 24) at ej menswear, both in–store at 11 Grattan Street, Sligo, and online at ejmenswear.com.

Ej menswear has been trading online with their store ejmenswear.com for around two years and they will launch their new site just in time for ‘Black Friday’.



Eamonn Cunningham, owner ej menswear, says they invested significantly to upgrade its website and e-commerce offering. “Online retail is continually evolving and upgrading our new site was something that needed to evolve too.”



The site has a new fresh look with bespoke design and has added features for an improved customer experience. Customers who visit the ejmenswear.com will experience a faster site, high quality imagery, easy to manage navigation and seamless checkout.



With around 1,000 products available from suits, jackets, casual wear, shoes and accessories from quality brands such as Ralph Lauren, Farah, Gant, Superdry, Paul & Shark and many more, ejmenswear.com is certainly worth a visit for the fashion conscious male.



Black Friday promises to be a marathon event, both in – store and online at ejmenswear.com, with prices being slashed by 24% for 24 hours.

Mr Cunningham added, “Black Friday is a great opportunity for our customers to pick up some presents in the run up to Christmas, and get a great deal at the same time.”



Black Friday begins at Ej menswear & ejmenswear.com on midnight Thursday and ends midnight Friday.



