Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of children and distribution of child pornography at Longford Circuit Court

A 63-year-old man, who pleaded guilty at Longford Circuit Court this morning to 45 counts of sexually assaulting children, possession and distribution of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of minors on various dates between 2000 and 2013, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in February.

Defence Counsel, Mr Des Dockery BL said the case centered around 145 counts of sexual related offences in relation to four boys in which the defendant could be arraigned on a sample of 45 charges.

Counsel also said he was seeking a remand of his client on continuing bail in order to prepare a plea in mitigation.

Mr Dockery BL also requested a psychological report, psychiatric report and a medical report in respect of the defendant.

Meanwhile, investigating Garda Aisling Flynn told the court the State was objecting to bail because the defendant had lost his presumption of innocence by pleading guilty to the charges.

She also said that she was unable say whether or not the man would reoffend if he were granted bail.

Presiding Judge Keenan Johnson said that he would remand the defendant in custody because of the “gravity” and number of offences before him.

He also ordered the defendant to be placed on the sex offenders register.

The man will appear back before Longford Circuit Court on February 16, 2018.