Emergency services at scene of accident in Longford town

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an accident in Longford town.

It's believed the incident took place at around 9am close to the entrance to the Mastertech Business Park on the outskirts of Longford town.

No further details as to the extent of the incident have yet been revealed though it is believed that both paramedics and a unit from Longford Fire station are at the scene.

It comes after sub zero temperatures were reported across much of the county overnight, leading to hazardous road conditions in many parts as people made their journeys to work this morning.

