Healthy, happy stay at home Longford dad makes life work for him

Longford man Ross Good thought it was all over when he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition in 2015 at the age of 37.

The son of Norman, who is well known for his love of the waterways and most especially the Royal Canal, was forced to give up his job in sales and marketing, a position he loved, and start recuperating after four stints were inserted into his heart.



But two years on, Ross has become somewhat famous after turning his life around and becoming a stay at home dad to his two little daughters Mia (5) and Elle (2).



“I was told in 2015 that I had heart disease on both sides of my heart and it was a shocking diagnosis to get, especially at my age, I was only 37 at the time,” Ross told the Leader on Monday.



“I worked for a company called Pubble and after I got the stints in, I went back but it was too soon and I ended up having to leave altogether.”

Meanwhile, the Longford man’s wife Mel continued to work outside the home and Ross decided that it would be a good idea to set up a blog where he could chat to people about life at home rearing two kids.



He established www.thestentedpapa.com and in the last few months, he has grabbed the attention of all the major radio and tv stations in Ireland.

Ross has even featured on RTE reality shows ‘Rearing to Go’ and most recently ‘Salon Confidential’.



He and his wife are also gearing up now to relaunch their own business www.bookywooky.com and www.daddybeargifts.com which will allow customers to purchase some very special mementos of their children.



“People are very interested in the fact that I have bucked the trend and become a stay at home dad,” smiled Ross, before pointing out that he received so much support when he set the blog up initially.



“People like what I had to say and they could relate to it because they too were in a similar situation to myself.”



He says that a situation that was initially shocking, “turned out to be a great thing”.



“It’s amazing really because my life was literally turned upside down and yet it all worked out for the best,” the Longford man continued.



“I love being at home with the girls; they are both really funny in their own way and even if I had the choice now to go back to my old job, I wouldn’t.”



Over the last two years, Ross has also become much healthier and even partakes in 5km and 10km runs when the opportunity arises.



“I’m a healthier, happier man now,” he concluded.