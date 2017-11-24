Cool Keen facing into its toughest adventure yet

Cool Keen Adventures at Hazelwood Shopping Centre in Longford town has come up with a novel initiative to try and keep the small outdoor clothing and accessory business open.

Run by husband and wife team, Michael and Sheila Mulleady, the store initially opened in July 2015 and was doing well until earlier this year when local industries began folding and workers moved to other towns.



Michael and Sheila ran a Facebook campaign last week asking people to come into their store, check out for themselves what was on offer and make a purchase there.



The couple hope that by encouraging people to come into the shop, it will help customers come back and continue to purchase some of the top of the range stock that is a available at Cool Keen Adventures.



“Business was great to begin with but we noticed that when other businesses here in the town closed their doors, spending power dropped and people stopped coming into us here,” Sheila Mulleady told the Leader on Monday.

“2017 has been a tough year and we don’t want to close the business, so that is why we have come up with a social media campaign in the hope that it will encourage local people to come in and see what we have on offer.”

Meanwhile, like every small town, Longford is still dealing with the fallout from the recession and the increase in internet shopping.



Sheila is also quick to point out that local authorities are not doing enough to help small enterprises in their municipal districts.



“Rates could be reduced, that is one way to help,” she added, before pointing out that people also needed to become more informed about the importance of shopping local and supporting their towns and villages.



“The lack of employment in Longford is a big thing and we also have no TD in the county, and this is something I think has had a very negative impact on the situation in Longford town,” Sheila added.



“We have nobody in Dáil Eireann fighting our corner and I also think that the image of Longford town needs to change as well.”



Meanwhile, the Mulleadys took the opportunity to thank all those who have helped and supported them over the last two years.



“Roy Davis, Supervalu has been a great support to us and we want to thank him for that,” added Sheila.

“We hope that people across the county will come out and support their local businesses this Christmas.”