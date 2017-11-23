Longford's Abbott Discovery Day strikes chord with science buffs

The Midlands Science Festival may have been all the rage last week but it was a locally held occasion which certainly caught the imagination of its most avid patrons.

Dubbed 'Discovery Day', St Mel's College in Longford town was the location for an afternoon of fun and education just over a week ago.

Over 250 people attended, and were captivated by the many presentations which focused on the importance of science skills.

For others, it was a chance to get up close and personal with science in a variety of ways.

Site director with Abbott Diagnostics in Longford town Ciaran Corcoran said the occasion had proved extremely beneficial for all concerned.

“I am delighted with the success of our Midlands Science Festival 'Discovery Day', which was the ideal opportunity to promote the importance of science education and engage with so many young people and their families.”

Mr Corcoran pinpointed the many demonstrations which allowed onlookers to learn more about the likes of chemistry, reptiles as well as drone and robot coding.

Jackie Gorman, Director of the Midlands Science Festival echoed those sentiments, saying the event had thrown up plenty of interesting feedback.

“We have been overwhelmed by the level of enthusiasm and goodwill from our partners, local media, venues and many other organisations and individuals from the midlands and further afield,” she said.

