Longford's Attic Youth House and Lidl launch Food Cloud initiative

On Monday November 13, the Foróige Attic House as part of their citizenship programme for this year launched their new FoodCloud initiative in partnership with Lidl Longford, who will be supplying much needed food to be redistributed to Longford households.

It is no secret that one in eight people in Ireland experience food poverty and that over one million tonnes of food is thrown out by Irish consumers and businesses on an annual basis.

It is estimated that over €700 worth of food is thrown away by each household every year.

When approached by FoodCloud facilitator Mr John Moran, the Foróige Attic House was delighted to take up the challenge.

Many families that avail of the services at the Foróige Attic House deal with financial pressures including a weekly budget for feeding their families.

The Attic are delighted to be able to further support families in the community by distributing food to households in need.

FoodCloud was established initially to provide refuge centres and other charities, food for service users particularly in larger urban areas such as cities.

However over the years this has expanded to communities throughout Ireland.

Longford is unique as the Lidl and Foróige Attic House initiative distributes directly to low income families such as lone parents, etc.

The young people at the Foróige Attic House are delighted to be part of this community initiative as it demonstrates community responsibility leading to empowerment and enrichment of the community of Longford.

Speaking to the Longford Leader, Mr Jim Maher Regional Youth Officer wished to thank all those involved in establishing the FoodCloud at the Attic House particularly, Mr John Moran who initiated the venture along with Lidl Longford for their commitment to the people of Longford and finally to Kat Mahon Attic House Volunteer and all the young people involved.

“It is an absolute credit to you all and a testament to why the Foróige Attic House was developed, to support young people and their families in our community,” he said.

The Foróige Attic House FoodCloud in association with LIDL Longford will grow over the next few months.

If any volunteer would like to get involved in the project please do not hesitate to contact Jim Maher Regional Youth Officer on 086 9672920 or alternatively email james.maher@foroige.ie.