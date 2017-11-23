Longford podcast breaks new ground on iTunes charts

Longford lads Kieron Burke and Jon Brier have seen their 'Between the Stripes' League of Ireland podcast break records in recent days thanks to two hugely successful end of season shows.

The podcast was the brainchild of Kieran Burke.

“Having set up Between the Stripes website in January 2016, I had always wanted to branch out to a wide LOI audience by putting together a show that would offer a fresh perspective on the League of Ireland while delivering some top class interviews from not only players, managers and board members within the league but from passionate fans of the clubs, as I feel it’s the fans that are the heartbeat of this league and offer the most insightful and genuine perspectives on the LOI,” he explained.

“When myself and Jon (Jon Brier podcast co-host) set out we had absolutely nothing, not even a basic microphone.”

However, thanks to episode 17 and 18’s record breaking figures, ‘Between the Stripes LOI podcast’ has found itself at dizzying new heights in the iTunes Charts, climbing as high as 6th in the sports and recreation category earlier this month, while Joe Duffy’s Liveline podcast was just one of the many big names Burke and Brier managed to surpass by coming in at an astonishing 34th in the overall podcasts charts on ITunes.

You can catch episode 18 Season finale of Between the Stripes LOI podcast on Audioboom, iTunes, Mixcloud, Pocketcasts and Podcast Republic. Simply search for ‘Between the Stripes LOI podcast’.

You can also follow the show on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.