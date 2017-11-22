Longford set for Black Friday Bonanza

Longford Chamber of Commerce, community action group, Spin Longford, and Longford Co Council, are gearing up for the massive Black Friday retail initiative this Friday and the eagerly awaited switching on of the Christmas lights in the town at 6.30pm.

The annual Black Friday event is now one of the big shopping days of the year and also signals the start of the festive season in Longford town.

Chamber President, Niamh Donlon, said there has been a fantastic response from retailers and local businesses this year.

She urged the public to shop local and said: “Every euro we spend in Longford is helping to keep shops open and jobs in the town. We have to think local and we have to shop local.”

Meanwhile Spin Longford are putting the final pieces together for what will be the first of three Christmas markets on the Square in the town over the coming weeks.

They have their Black Friday Market this Friday and Saturday and then they are back again on the Square on Dec 8, 9,10, 15, 16 and 17.

They will showcase some of the region's finest artisan producers and craftspeople.

Over the six days there will also be an opportunity for the little people to come and visit Santa Claus in his grotto whilst local bands will be performing live on the Square over the course of both weekends.

Meanwhile Niamh Donlon paid tribute to Longford Co Council and in particular, Mark McNerney, Frank Horne and Brian McNeela, for their input into this year’s festivities. She said: “The staff have been out in very inclement weather getting the lights up and crib in place and all is set for a great evening this Friday.”

Throughout the day on Friday shoppers in Longford will be encouraged to take their photos and post them on Facebook and twitter and tag #shoplongford.

Explained Niamh Donlon: “We will be giving away four great hampers and to select the winners we will simply draw from the names of those who posted photos and tagged #shoplongford on the day.”

Of course the only person everybody will want to see on Friday is Santa Claus and he will be arriving on the Square sometime around 6pm sharp. After switching on the lights he will be mixing with the children and will be more than happy to have his photo taken.

For more on the Black Friday initiative or the Christmas markets, check out their respective Facebook pages, Black Friday Longford or Longford Christmas Market.

