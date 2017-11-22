Lights, camera, action for Longford Variety Show

Longford audiences are in for a treat this weekend as the Backstage Theatre prepares for the Longford Variety Show, which takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.

The show, entitled 'When We Were Tops' will be a mixed bag of talent with singing, dancing and top class comedy.

Included in the line-up are the Longford School of Rock, comedy spear-headed by John Kelly, performances by the Peelo School of Dance, St Christopher’s Services, David Kiernan, Rhiona Lynch with her Scór group and plenty more; this is a show not to be missed.

Get your tickets for Thursday, Friday or Saturday, November 23, 24 or 25 at www.backstage.ie.