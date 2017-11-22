Savvy Beauty Clinic opens its doors in Longford town

With extensive experience in Dublin where she also ran her own business, Sandra is now preparing for an opening event at the stylish venue on December 7.

The exclusive launch and Christmas event will take place in the Harbour Row premises from 3pm and 8pm and will be an opportunity for the public to see the stylish premises and also see first hand the range of specialist treatments available at Savvi.

There will also be several special offers on the day and these will include all beauty products which will be available with 15% discount. There will also be a demonstration of the much talked about Microdermabrasion & Collagen Microcurrent Lifting treatments.

To make an appointment at Savvi contact Sandra on 043 3339011 or 086 406 5557.