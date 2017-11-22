Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh to star at Longford Arms breakfast briefing tomorrow

The Black Friday initiative will get underway in the Longford Arms on Thursday morning when the special guest for a breakfast briefing will be Pat McDonagh, the founder of the Supermacs fast food business.

The event will start at 8am sharp and it will also feature Peter Clancy, one of the founders of the Lough Ree Distillery Business, who last week announced details of their ambitious EIIS bid for investors as they look to lock into place the €5m for the ambitious Lanesboro project.

The event is open to members of the public with Black Friday businesses free and admission is €15 for others. It promises to be an informative and very worthwhile networking event for local businesses.

