Longford District Court: Teenager charged in connection to Athlone shooting

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection to an alleged shooting incident in Athlone at the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

He appeared on foot of three charges that stemmed from an incident which resulted in a man sustaining injuries to his leg as a consequence.

They included the unauthorised use of a pump action rifle, the reckless discharge of a firearm and the handling of stolen property at Bower Hill, Athlone, Westmeath on November 18, 2017.

Garda Kieran Dempsey said the teenager made no reply to each of the alleged offences when charging him in the presence of his mother shortly before 11pm last night.

He said the firearm had been allegedly taken from the boot of a parked car along with a quantity of ammunition.

Garda Dempsey said 'a number of shots' were later fired in the Convent Grounds of Athlone soon after which resulted in one person sustaining an injury.

He added that four other vehicles were broken into on the same night.

Garda Dempsey said investigations were still ongoing in relation to the incident and could not confirm if the alleged episode was brought about by 'playacting' or 'stupidity' when questioned by Judge Seamus Hughes.

He also added that further charges could be brought before the court at a later juncture.

Defence solicitor Padraig Quinn insisted his client was not facing handling charges and not the alleged theft of the firearm.

Gardai made no objection to bail, though conditions were attached including that the accused sign on at Athlone Garda Station three times weekly, observe a 9pm-6am curfew, supply a mobile number to Garda and to refrain from interfering or contacting any witnesses connected to the case.

He is due to appear back in court on February 7, 2018.