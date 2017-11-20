Longford towns and villages in line for €33k Tidy Towns investment stimulus

Towns and villages in Longford are set to benefit from €33,000 in government funding to mark 60th anniversary of the Tidy Towns competition.

The funding comes part of a €1.4m investment by Minister Micheal Ring's Rural & Community Development department.

All those who have applied to enter the competition over the past three years are eligible to secure financial assistance with the scheme itself being administered by Pobal on behalf of the Department.

The wide raft of grants will see funding range from €1,000 for villages to €4000 for large urban centres.

Longford County Councillor Micheal Carrigy said the announcement would go a long way towards upholding local volunteerism right across Co Longford.

“I am delighted to see even more funding going to towns and villages here in Co Longford," he said.

"I have no doubt that the money will be a huge boost to our local communities and will be put to great use."

Cllr Carrigy, who will stand as the Longford candidate for Fine Gael at the next general election, said the seven figure rollout was testimony to the present administration's commitment to rural Ireland.

“This funding is an acknowledgment from our Government of the amazing work that has been done by tidy town’s organisations up and down the county for the last 60 years," he said.

"These organisations have played in integral role in our local communities for decades now.

“Tidy Towns competition inspires a huge amount of voluntary effort in towns and villages across the country.

“Being a volunteer with Tidy Towns allows individuals to practice their passion for the good of their community, whether that passion concerns the built environment, landscaping, sustainable living, and local wildlife or organising a litter collection; there is a place for it in Tidy Towns.

"This funding for 26 Tidy Towns organisations here in Co Longford, will not just celebrate the last 60 years, but also help us look towards the future.”