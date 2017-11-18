Longford District Court: Six months for man involved in Newtownforbes robbery

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged in connection with a robbery in Newtownforbes back in August was sentenced to six months in prison following a hearing into the matter.

Wayne Coffey, 47 Michael Collins Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with burglary at Bell’s shop & Post Office, Main Street, Newtownforbes on August 2, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said the case centered around a theft at a store in Newtownforbes on the date in question.



“Four males drove to Bell’s Food Store and Post Office in Newtownforbes,” Inspector Moran said, before pointing out that two of the men then left the car and entered the property.

“The defendant was a rear seat passenger in the vehicle which later left the scene and went to another area.”



Meanwhile, the defendant addressed Judge Hughes directly and said he had been keeping bad company for some time now and was endeavouring to address a drug addiction.



“I was hanging around with a bad crowd and I am addicted to cocaine and benzos,” he added.



Defence solicitor, Bríd Mimnagh then told the court that her client had been at home on the night of the incident when the men involved invited him to go and smoke a joint with them.

“They ended up going for a spin.

“He never left the car that night,” she added, before pointing out to the court that the defendant was a 24-year-old man who came from a decent family in Clondalkin.



“You don’t go to smoke a joint in Dublin and then end up in Newtownforbes,” fumed Judge Hughes addressing the defendant.

“Nobody put a gun to your head - you did that yourself.”



During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that the defendant struck him as an “intelligent, articulate young man”.

“I also notice,” the Judge added, “that your brain hasn’t been ravaged by drugs yet either.

“There is something about you that impresses me.”

The Judge subsequently handed down a six month jail term which he backdated to August when the defendant first entered custody.