Retail Excellence Award for Fabiani of Longford

Retail Excellence has announced the winners of its 2017 Awards, in association with Barclaycard, with Fabiani of Longford scooping the coveted Top5 Store of the Year title.

The 2017 Awards drew more finalists than ever before, with the third ever Lifetime Achievement Award being presented to Rachel Doyle of Arboretum.



The Awards celebrated the best of every facet of Irish retail across stores, people, managers and team members, ecommerce and suppliers.



Fabiani is a contemporary lifestyle and clothing boutique with an in-house coffee bar, 'Mudshot', as well as an in store brow and lash bar, UB Brows. Yoga Classes are held in store three days a week.



“We are delighted to recognise and award Fabiani for being one of the very best in Irish retail,” CEO of Retail Excellence David Fitzsimons said.



“They have shown an unquestionable commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations as well as innovation in store and in-service delivery.



“We are particularly pleased that across all of our categories of awards Irish retailers, both big and small, urban and rural competed to deliver that exceptional standard of service to customers regardless of their size.”

