Mostrim Stars go Country for 'Laura's Russian Lifeline'

A major fundraiser for the ‘Laura’s Russian Lifeline’ will take place in the Longford Arms Hotel on November 25 next.

Mostrim Stars go Country’ will see some of the most famous singers in the country music business take to the stage on the night!

Already signed up is Johnny Cash and Michael English, to name but a few!

Participant Majella Kelly spoke to the Leader on Monday.



She said that 26 locals from the Edgeworthstown area had joined forces so that the community could raise funds for local woman Laura Noonan who is endeavouring to obtain stem cell surgery in Russia.



Laura desperately requires chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant and unfortunately, this treatment is not available in Ireland.



She has been accepted to hospital in Russia under the care of a specialist Haematologist where she will receive the necessary treatment for her medical condition.



This treatment, her family say, is the Ballymahon doctor’s ‘last option’.

The ‘Mostrim Stars go Country’ participants are, meanwhile, gearing up for what will be a great night’s entertainment on November 25.



“We will have 12 acts on the night featuring some of the greatest country songs of all time,” smiled Majella. “We have the best of talent and it will be a fantastic night’s entertainment for everyone.”



Tickets are currently on sale in Edgeworthstown and cost €20.

On the night, patrons can pay at the door and children’s entry is €5.



“We wanted to do something to help Laura Noonan,” added Majella.

“We have rallied together to raise funds for her trip to Russia and we hope to raise as much as we can.”



Majella also pointed to the wonderful community spirit in Edgeworthstown and the way in which everyone comes together in the fight towards a common goal.



“There will also be a raffle on the night with lots of great prizes up for grabs,” she added.

“I also want to take the opportunity to thank all our sponsors who have been very supportive and generous.”

You may also like to read:

UPDATED: Ballymahon doctor's appeal for lifesaving treatment: 'I want to live a perfectly normal boring life'

Longford GP Dr Laura Noonan wins prestigious national award

Over €80k raised for Ballymahon GP's life-saving treatment