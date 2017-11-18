'Turning Mammy' tour ends in Newtowncashel tonight

It is a fair indication of the popularity of John McDwyer’s comedy (with a few serious bits) ‘Turning Mammy’ that it is currently on its fourth national tour and it closes this final tour with a performance in The Hill, Newtowncashel on Saturday, November 18 at 9pm.

This will be the 38th performance of what has become a huge hit for Beezneez.



‘Turning Mammy’ has won the hearts of audiences all over Ireland with its mix of madness and melancholy as we follow the lives of sisters, Mary and Martha and their lovelorn neighbour, Ambrose, as they all seek love and contentment while none search in the right place.



Featuring Eileen Murphy, Valerie Traynor and Peadar Conway and directed by the author, ‘Turning Mammy’ has had audiences laughing and crying for over two years and is an evening of joyous theatre which should not be missed.



Newtowncashel will fondly remember the last Beezneez visit to The Hill when Gerry Farrell’s interpretation of John McDwyer’s An Ordinary Man was a sensational night of pure theatre.



‘Turning Mammy’ promises to press all the right buttons and this is positively the last opportunity to catch this play as Beezneez go into immediate rehearsal for their spring tour of The Drawer Boy.

Patrons are asked to note the later start time of 9pm and booking is open now at 086 252 1536.

