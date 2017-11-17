Longford Almanac on sale now

The inaugural edition of the Longford Almanac is on sale this week.

The Almanac, published by the Longford Leader, reflects on some of the highlights of the year and it also takes a nostalgic look back through the years.



The Almanac includes some ‘Humans of Longford’ profiles, a section on wedding photos, and it also features the excellent work of local poets, short story writers and photographers.



The publication retails at €3.95.