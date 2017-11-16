Suspended prison sentence and compensation of €10,000 ordered in Longford town assault case

A man who appeared at this week’s sitting of Longford Circuit Court convicted of an assault causing harm on another man during a previous court sitting was sentenced to five years in prison which the presiding judge suspended for five years on the grounds that the defendant enter a bond to keep the peace and be off good behaviour for five years.

Danny McLoughlin, 2 Railway Court, Newtownforbes, Co Longford appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson convicted of violent disorder and assaulting James Campbell (22) and causing him harm at Battery Road, Longford on September 6, 2015.

There was also two co-accused in the case - Jamie Brady (21), 102 Teffia Park, Longford and a minor, referred to as CR during previous proceedings - who were also convicted in respect of the matter at the last hearing.

The case, the court was told, centered around an attack on Mr Campbell who had been walking along the Battery Road in Longford town with his girlfriend and friend, when he was assaulted by the defendants.

During the last hearing, the court heard that Mr Campbell suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket as a result of the assault which took place in the early hours of the morning not far from Longford Garda Station.

And during this week’s hearing the court heard that a probation report in respect of the defendant had been “very positive.”

Defence Counsel, Mr Niall Flynn BL said his client had been doing very well in recent times and had been sober and drugs free for seven months.

“He has also commenced a 40 week apprenticeship in Engineering,” Mr Flynn BL added.

“Mr McLoughlin has made great progress in addressing his addictions.”

Following his deliberations in respect of the matter Judge Johnson also instructed Mr McLoughlin to comply with his previous orders to pay four installments of €2,500 to Mr Campbell in compensation.

The matter was subsequently brought to a conclusion.