Longford Chamber of Commerce and Spin Longford showcasing the best Longford has to offer

Longford Chamber of Commerce and community action group, Spin Longford, have come together to showcase the best that Longford town has to offer this festive season.

The Chamber will return with their annual 'Black Friday' shopping promotion across the town on Friday, November 24, and this year it will be supported by the Spin Longford group, which is running a special Black Friday Market on the Square for Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25.

The annual Black Friday event is now one of the big shopping days of the year and also signals the start of the festive season in Longford town.

Chamber President, Niamh Donlon, paid tribute to Longford County Council, who have been busy putting the festive lights up and they will officially be switched on by Santa Claus on November 24 at 6.30pm.

The annual switching-on event is now a major family occasion and to add to the magic this year there will be children's entertainment on the Square.

It is not too late for local businesses to get involved in the Black Friday initiative and Niamh Donlon told the Leader: “There has been a great response and it is a great opportunity for businesses, large and small, to work together.”

The Black Friday festivities will be officially launched at a breakfast event in the Longford Arms on Thursday, November 23, when the guest speaker will be Pat McDonagh from Supermacs. The event is open to members of the public and anybody wishing to attend simply needs to register with Niamh Donlon on 086 850 4390.

Meanwhile, Spin Longford, where Lisa Daly is the chairperson, has been working tirelessly to promote the town in recent months. They successfully returned a monthly market to the Square and are now reviving the Christmas Markets. Previously these were held in the army barracks but it looks as if the Square will be a much better location and a much more successful event.

The markets will run on the Square on December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 and will showcase some of the region's finest artisan producers and craftspeople. Over the six days, there will also be an opportunity for the little people to come and visit Santa Claus in his grotto whilst local bands will be performing live on the Square over the course of both weekends.

Lisa Daly paid tribute to the many traders who are taking part in the markets this year and she explained that there is a major effort to make the event family friendly. She said: “We will have a children's art competition and there is also a Christmas baking competition. We want people to come to town, shop and have a fun day out.”

For more on the Black Friday initiative or the Christmas markets, check out their respective Facebook pages, Black Friday Longford or Longford Christmas Market.

Read next: Supermac's chief, Pat McDonagh will be guest speaker at 'Black Friday' event in Longford Town