Trial date set for man accused of Longford murder

A man accused of murdering a 31-year-old man in Longford town last year is to stand trial in February, the Leader understands.

Rihards Lavickis, last of 2 Annaly Court, Longford has been in custody for the past 12 months since being first charged with the murder of Akadiusz Czajkowski at Rue Noyal Chatillon, Townspark, Longford on November 1 2016.

Thirty-one-year-old Mr Czajkowski died after being fatally stabbed close to the Longford town just before midday on the date in question.

The Leader understands the trial, expected to commence on February 6 2018, is expected to last at least a week.

In April, Mr Lavickus was served with the Book of Evidence in relation to the case at a sitting of Longford District Court at the end of April.

