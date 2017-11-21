Longford Library 'Explore Your Archive' open afternoon to take place tomorrow

The annual ‘Explore Your Archive’ Campaign takes place during the week of November 18 - 26 and will give people a special opportunity to see archives in institutions all over Ireland and Britain.

To mark the campaign, Longford County Library and Archives Services will hold an open afternoon in Library Headquarters on Wednesday, November 22 from 2-5pm.

Martin Morris, Archivist, will guide people through a variety of items that will be on display especially for the occasion, including letters, maps and photographs.

“The ‘Explore Your Archive’ Campaign is run by the Archives and Records Association and is really a celebration of archives and an opportunity to draw attention to their importance,” said Mr Morris.

“We have researchers here using our collections on a regular basis, but having the sessions on Wednesday will hopefully encourage other people to come in and see what wonderful material we have.”

Meanwhile, the afternoon will consist of two sessions, at 2pm and 3.30pm, and booking is essential as places are strictly limited.

To book your place, or further information, please ring 043-3341124 or e-mail archivist@longfordcoco.ie