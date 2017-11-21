Longford's Providers building to feature Inside Craft pop-up event

Inside Craft, a new craft trail initiative promoting designer makers across Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon, will host its final pop-up retail event of the year in the unique setting of The Provider's Building, Main Street in Longford town from Friday, November 24 to Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 5pm.

This event will be the final opportunity of the year to meet local craftspeople, hear about what inspires their work and discover unique Irish-made gifts, just in time for Christmas.

Covering a wide breadth of creative disciplines, the network has attracted a multitude of designer-makers from across the Upper-Shannon region; sculptors, book-makers, mixed-media artists, wood-turners, ceramicists and fashion designers. Over thirty craftspeople are now members of the network, and feature on the trail website www.insidecraft.ie, showcasing profiles of each member along with links to their own websites and creative products.

The network is focused on making craft and creative businesses more visible to visitors to Ireland and the wider public; it will drive support for small enterprises operating in this region, creating a sustainable craft network which will in turn grow sales, ensuring a connected and vibrant creative community across the four counties.

The initiative is funded under the LEO Competitive Funds, a regional collaboration for economic development between the four counties of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

For further information, visit www.insidecraft.ie or follow online Twitter: @Inside_Craft, Facebook/Instagram/Pinterest: InsideCraft