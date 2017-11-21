Longford man pays dearly for double parking outside local takeaway

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Michael Ward, 46 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with parking in a manner that interfered with the normal flow of traffic at Main Street, Longford on February 4, 2017,

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Dockery said that on the date in question, she observed the defendant’s vehicle parked outside Luigi's along Longford town’s main thoroughfare in a manner that was obstructive to traffic flow in the town.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly before bringing the case to a conclusion.