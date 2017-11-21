Ballymahon man found drunk on public road

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was ordered to pay €300 into the court poor box following a hearing into the matter.

Chris Neville (38), Terlicken, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Terlicken, Ballymahon on October 20, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that on the date in question the defendant had been observed by a motorist in an intoxicated state in the Terlickin area of Ballymahon.

“He had no hi-vis jacket on him and was a danger to his own safety and that of others,” she added, before pointing out that the defendant was subsequently arrested by the Gardaí for his own safety.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had a good job and was a man of good character.

He then asked Judge Hughes if he would consider a contribution to the court poor box instead of conviction.

Judge Hughes said that under the circumstance he would consider such a move and subsequently ordered the defendant to pay €300.

Before concluding matters, the Judge said that once the money was handed over the poor box, he would strike the matter before him out.