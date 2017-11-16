Longford Fine Gael general election candidate champions cause for Town Bus Link service

Fine Gael general election candidate Micheál Carrigy has set his sights on improving transport services for elderly people in and around Longford town.

He wants a transport link to be set up for residents in estates in a bid to provide easier access to key health and social facilities.

Cllr Carrigy spoke at length on the subject at last week's November meeting of Longford County Council.

The north Longford councillor said he has already opened dialogue with the chairman of rural transport service, Longford/Westmeath Local Link.

“It works in Mullingar and Athlone and I can't see why it can't work here,” he said.