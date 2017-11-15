Mayo Gardaí seize caravan during search of premises in Longford town

Detectives from Mayo Gardaí are hoping the seizure of a caravan allegedly stolen from a business in Castlebar last month will lead to charges being brought against those involved.

Officers carried out a search of a house in Longford town last Friday afternoon.

As a consequence of those efforts, gardaí retrieved a caravan which they believe was taken outside a business premises in Castlebar on October 31.

A 58-year-old man was also arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning that same evening.

He was later released without charge.

No other documentation was seized as gardaí turn their attentions to the preparation of a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It's only upon the return of that file which will determine what, if any, charges can be issued against those believed to be involved in the alleged incident.