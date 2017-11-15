Gardaí probe Longford Courthouse incident

Gardaí have launched an investigation into an incident which occurred outside Longford Courthouse last week.

The episode in question unfolded shortly before lunchtime last Tuesday (November 7) and involved a 30-year-old man who had earlier appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes.

Gardaí have, for the time being, declined to reveal any further details over the alleged incident, preferring instead to confirm that an investigation was now underway.

The Leader understands the 30-year-old is being treated as the suspected victim in the case.

He had earlier appeared in connection to an alleged incident in Edgeworthstown in October.

During his brief five minute appearance, the man was remanded on continuing bail after signing a €100 bond.

Shortly afterwards, it is believed, the incident took place.

The alleged victim, who is originally from Dublin, did not require hospital treatment and did not receive any serious injuries as a consequence.

Nontheless, a Garda spokesman confirmed detecives had begun making enquiries as to what allegedly occurred on what was an especially busy court day.