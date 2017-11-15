Investors sought for Lanesboro distillery

Project promoters for the Lough Ree Distillery project in Lanesboro have announced details of an ambitious Employment & Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) aimed at financing the large scale project, which will deliver 20 jobs.

The project is easily the biggest food and beverages sector enterprise in the region in recent times.

Irish whiskey is enjoying a worldwide surge in sales and revenues have tripled in the last ten years.

Now, a Lanesboro family are aiming to get a slice of that lucrative market for their home town.

The project will see a multi million euro investment in the Shannonside town and the project promoters will become one of only a handful of local entrepreneurs to use the EIIS scheme as they seek to raise €2m from investors for the exciting venture.

Brothers, Peter and Michael Clancy, along with their sister, Sheila Mullen, are the key investors in the project and will be well known from their parents, Bernadette and the late, Bart, both of whom were teachers locally.

Interestingly, the trio are also cousins of Eoin Tynan, one of the names behind the successful St Mel’s Brewery in Longford town.

The site for the ambitious Lanesboro development is the old Post Office building and the distillery will see the regeneration of the landmark building and the development of a visitor centre, which will further assist the region's growing tourism potential.

