Stand Up! Week at Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford

The Positive Health Committee, teachers and students in Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford will celebrate Stand Up! this week and are looking forward to everyone's support.

This year's Stand Up! Week runs from November 13 - 17, and will take place in schools and youth services around Ireland.

Stand Up! Week tackles homophobic and transphobic bullying by increasing awareness, friendship and support for LGBT students by other students.

Why do we need Stand Up! Week

Many lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) young people develop their sexual and gender identities within supportive families and communities and are leading happy lives.

However, many other LGBT young people experience serious levels of homophobia, transphobia and exclusion in their schools, youth clubs and local areas.

BeLonG To’s Stand Up! campaign was identified as one of the key actions schools can take under the Government’s National Action Plan on Bullying.

Funded by the Department of Education and Skills, the National Office for Suicide Prevention (HSE) and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, the campaign calls on young people across Ireland to support their LGBT friends.

Dr Carol-Anne O'Brien BeLonG To's Director of Advocacy finds that “Stand Up! tackles bullying by bringing a positive message of friendship to all students.

"It also tells LGBT young people that they are not alone, and they do not have to suffer or witness homophobic or transphobic bullying in their schools.”