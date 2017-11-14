Fianna Fáil move step closer to naming former Longford councillor Padraig Loughrey's successor

Fianna Fáil expect to fill the void left by former councillor Padraig Loughrey’s resignation from Longford County Council in just over a week’s time.

Connie Gerety Quinn and Joe Flaherty are the two declared nominees around 200 delegates will choose from when the party hosts a planned selection convention on November 24.

Depending on the outcome of that vote, it means the successful candidate will be in situ for Longford County Council’s final meeting of the year on December 13.

In the meantime, it’s also been announced that Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin will be in Longford town on Thursday evening to officially open Mr Flaherty’s general election constituency offices.

The Cork-South Central TD will conduct the formalities at Mr Flaherty’s operating base on the Dublin Road which is the same offices previously held by former Fianna Fáil TD Peter Kelly.