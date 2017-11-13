Longford Sports Partnership receives €86k in funding

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD announced €86,166 worth of funding for Longford Sports Partnership for sport and physical activity projects in the county through the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The investment is part of €2.9m being allocated to National Physical Activity Plan measures for disadvantaged communities which will be administered by Sport Ireland.

Funding for Longford includes €70,333 for the development of a Community Sport and Physical Activity Hub (CSPAH) in Edgeworthstown; €13,333 for Longford’s Community Coaching Programme and €2,500 for Longford’s Youth Leadership Programme.

Speaking at the announcement in Killarney Minister Griffin said the funding of €2.9m would support the delivery of sport and physical activity initiatives across the country under the National Physical Activity Plan.

“The comprehensive programme of initiative support through this funding allocation will give people with disabilities and those from socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to take part in sport and physical activity,” he added.

“This range of initiatives is as a result of close cooperation between my department, Sport Ireland, the Local Sports Partnership Network and the National Governing Bodies for Sport.”

Meanwhile, included in the initiatives announced were nine new Community Sport and Physical Activity Hubs (CSPAH) along with support for thirteen existing CSPAHs.

The CSPAH at Edgeworthstown will seek to train coaches, instructors and leaders to help increase participation levels among local communities.

Meanwhile, Kieran Mulvey, Chairman of Sport Ireland, said that previous rounds of investment through the Dormant Accounts Fund had a real impact on local communities and sports organisations across Ireland.

“In particular, the Community Sport and Physical Activity Hubs have delivered programmes and opportunities which make it easier for people to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle,” he continued.

“The investment is aligned with the National Physical Activity Plan, with a particular emphasis on implementing programmes to promote physical activity and develop programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.”

