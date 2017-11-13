Science Week to feature open lecture in Edgeworthstown on 'The God Particle' on Friday

Conleth D. Hussey, Professor of Lightwave Technology at the School of Engineering, University of Limerick, will give a talk on the Higgs Boson as part of the Midlands Science Festival later this month.

The European Union’s Large Hadron Collider is based at the CERN particle physics laboratory near Geneva in Switzerland.

Its 27km circular accelerator, located 100m below the ground, is the world’s largest and most expensive laboratory, which is dedicated to the pursuit of fundamental science.

In July 2012, CERN announced, and subsequently confirmed, that they had detected a Higgs Boson, a particle that physicists had been looking for since it was predicted by Peter Higgs 50 years ago.

This discovery of the Higgs Boson is heralded as one of the greatest discoveries of our time.

Drawing a short-circuit between the Higgs Field and Fields of Flanders, Professor Hussey reduces the very prohibitive concepts of Quantum Field Theory to the mundane concepts of our everyday human lives, bringing the physics of the Higgs Boson to life in terms that are suitable for the general audience.

The lecture remarks on how appropriate its nickname, the God Particle, is and how it has a much stronger resonance with our human existence than might be casually anticipated, as the Higgs Boson has the ability to confer rest-mass on the elementary particles and the Human Being has the ability to confer use-value on commodities and artefacts.

A mixture of science, economics, education, and savage indignation, this lecture is a fitting tribute to the legacy of the Edgeworth family and its affirmative contribution to knowledge, science, and human culture over the centuries.

The lecture on 'The God Particle' will take place in the Green on Friday, November 17, at 8pm and is free to all.