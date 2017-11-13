Asylum seeker living in Longford fined for stealing chocolates and yogurts from Tesco

An Algerian asylum seeker who stole close to €40 worth of groceries from a supermarket in Longford town last month has been told he faces a spell in prison if he comes before the courts again.

Amar Haddaoui, of Room 204, Richmond Court, Richmond Street, Longford pleaded guilty to stealing items totalling €37.62 from Tesco, Longford Shopping Centre on October 13 2017.

When the case was called defence solicitor Brid Mimnagh revealed Mr Haddaoui was an asylum seeker who received €20 a week in state assistance.

Mr Haddaoui, who stood beside his solicitor throughout the duration of the five minute hearing, appeared to be sporting a limp.

Asked by Judge Hughes what was the cause of his injury, Ms Mimnagh said Mr Haddaoui was currently availing of medical treatment for a cyst.

“He (Mr Haddaoui) is from Algeria and is here (in Ireland) two years,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“He is hoping to go back to college in September and he was in Galway for a while but couldn’t stay there.”

As he began considering what sanction to hand down, Judge Hughes was told of the 23-year-old’s ten previous convictions by Inspector Bláithín Moran.

Three of those, she said were for failing to appear in court with a number also related to theft related incidents.

The items which were taken on the day of the Tesco incident, she added, included chocolates and yogurts.

Judge Hughes said due to Mr Haddaoui’s personal circumstances he wouldn’t be imposing a punitive financial penalty on the North African native.

However, he did issue a €100 fine before warning Mr Haddaoui of the potential repercussions facing him should he appear in court again.

“I don’t want to see you again,” said Judge Hughes.

“If you do, you will go to prison.”