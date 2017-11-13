No shortage of housing projects in pipeline across Longford

Longford Co Council has received a planning application from John Creegan for the proposed construction of four semi detached houses at Higginstown Wood in Granard.

The proposed development is to connect to the existing foul sewer, surface water and water mains services and all ancillary site works there.

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle has applied to the local authority to construct five dwelling houses to consist of one two storey detached homes with detached garage; two storey and a half detached type dwelling houses with detached garages and two detached dormer bungalows with garages at Cornadowagh, Newtowncashel, Co Longford.

Longford Co Council is also seeking further information from Frank McKenna who has applied to build four two storey three bedroom semi-detached type dwelling houses; eight semi detached two bedroom bungalows and two detached two bedroom bungalows all with access road, green open space, boundary fences/walls, proposed connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water and water main networks serving existing housing estate and which was previously granted full planning at St Patrick's Court, (Clos Naomh Padraig), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck.

Faughnan Construction Ltd has also been requested by the local authority to provide further information in respect of the proposed completion of existing partially constructed housingdevelopment to include the construction of 31 houses that was previously granted full planning permission.

The application includes the development of 12 two storey three bedroom semi-detached homes; one two storey three bedroom type dwelling houses; six two storey four bedroom semi-detached houses and 12 two storey two bedroom semi-detached houses as well as completion of green open spaces, existing access roads and proposed connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and water main networks, and all ancillary site works at Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Last week Housing Minister Damien English officially opened a €3m social housing development in Drumlish.

He said the ability to turn around 14 houses as part of a turnkey development at Mill Race Park estate in the space of nine months had been a major achievement the developers.