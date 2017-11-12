Central Bank chief to address Longford students next week

Brexit and the ongoing tracker mortgage are just two of the likely topics expected to take centre stage when Central Bank Governor Philip Lane gives a talk to students in Longford next week.

Mr Lane's attendance will talk to economic students at St Mel's College next Thursday, Principal Declan Rowley has confirmed.

The anticipated arrival of the country's highest ranked official in its financial and economics sector is being seen as somewhat of a coup by the Longford town based secondary school.

Mr Rowley said the school is especially delighted to have secured Mr Lane's attendance given it is one of only a handful of schools in the region that continue to offer economics as a Leaving Cert subject.

Speculation surrounding Mr Lane's future as Governor of the Central Bank has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks amid talk he is in line to land a top post at the European Central Bank.