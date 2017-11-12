Plans for 13 wind turbines on Coole site

Element Power has made a planning application to Westmeath Co Council for the development of a wind farm in Coole.

In a statement the company said that an opportunity for the development of a wind farm in the Coole area of north Co Westmeath has arisen, and it was now in a position to put forward a project that will consist of no more than 25 turbines supplying electricity to the Irish Grid system for use within Ireland.



“A nationwide study was carried out to identify suitable lands for the purpose of a wind farm development,” said the statement, which then pointed out that while the Coole area has the potential for a wind farm of up to 90MW, the matter warranted further investigation.



“Coole Wind Farm would supply renewable electricity to the Irish Electricity Grid System for use in Ireland and with an output of up to 50MW, this proposal would have the capacity to power 32,000 houses.”



The Leader understands that the farm will comprise up to 13 wind turbines with a maximum tip height at 175m.



The company also stated that there would be onsite substation located adjacent to the R396 near the proposed site entrance with all cabling placed underground.



“We have worked to maximise the setback distance to dwelling houses and associated works will include access tracks, turbine foundations and hardstanding areas, a local borrow pit, drainage works, temporary site compound, underground electrical and communications cables between turbines and an underground cable to connect the proposed project to the existing Mullingar 110kV substation,” the statement continued.



“Rates payments of up to €300,000 per annum will be payable to Westmeath County Council; local roads will be upgraded and there will be approximately 75 jobs created during the construction, operation and maintenance phases of the proposed project.”



The company also stated that it envisages the availability of a community fund in excess of €1.25m to the Coole area over the lifetime of the project.

You may also like to read:

Massive opposition to Coole wind farm

Longford says no to Derryadd wind farm