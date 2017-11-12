Longford businesses asked to sponsor Cancer care packs

Longford woman Paula O’Connor is appealing to the business community across the county to sponsor her new care packs for Cancer patients.

Designed to provide comfort at a difficult time in their lives, Cancer patients everywhere can avail of this thoughtful initiative from a woman who knows how challenging the illness can be for both sufferers and their families.



The local ‘Forever’ representative has developed the initiative on the back of the fact that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.



“I am looking for local businesses to sponsor a ‘Chemo Care pack’,” she told the Leader before pointing out that each pack comprised a little bag/pouch; a pair of cosy socks; surprise goodies and some personal care products.



“I just wanted to find a way of supporting people who are receiving treatment for Cancer and I also wanted to create more awareness particularly in light of the fact that October is Breast Cancer awareness month.”



The cost of each pack is €20.



Paula also plans to include a personal note of encouragement for each recipient.



“Packs will be delivered to hospitals, hospices centres, support groups etc and there is also the option to purchase the item for a loved one.”



“The €20 covers the cost of the products and contents of the packs and no profit will be made.” For more details contact Paula on (087) 9313615.

