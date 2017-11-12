Longford's fabulous Fabiani boutique achieves Top5 Store of the Year status at 20th Retail Excellence awards

Fabulous Fabiani of Longford achieved Top5 Store of the Year status at the 20th Retail Excellence Annual Awards, in association with Barclaycard, at the Malton Hotel, Killarney on Saturday night.



TV personality Hector Ó hEochagáin presided over the evening’s events as host where 600 top Irish retailers converged on Killarney for the awards presentation.



Retail Excellence tweeted that Fabiani was 'well worth a visit'.

Fabulous @FabianiShoes of Longford achieves Top5 Store of the Year status in @RetailExIreland Awards. Well worth a visit to experience #ThisIsRetail pic.twitter.com/OIiX2OvrTv — Retail Excellence (@RetailExIreland) November 11, 2017





Fabiani is a contemporary lifestyle and clothing boutique with an in-house coffee bar, 'Mudshot', as well as an in store brow and lash bar, UB Brows. Yoga Classes are held in store three days a week.



The Retail Excellence Annual Awards were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.



Louise Brennan, owner of Fabiani, was delighted with her success in the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, and she previously said, "At Fabiani, we want to offer our customers an alternative to the traditional boutique, where you go for one singular purchase and purpose. By becoming more multifaceted as a store, we try to give our customers greater choice and a better retail experience."

The 2018 Awards drew more finalists than ever before, with the third ever Lifetime Achievement Award being presented to Rachel Doyle of Arboretum.

The Awards celebrated the best of every facet of Irish retail across stores, people, managers and team members, ecommerce and suppliers. This year’s Friendliest Place Award saw County Councils and Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) from around the country nominate their towns with Ennis taking the prize.

Among the overall winners were Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee, the first ever grocery winner of the National Store of the Year Title who also won Supermarket of the Year, Fallon and Byrne winner of Food and Wine Store of the Year, Tilestyle winner of Home Interiors Store of the Year, Applegreen in Tramore for the Forecourt of the Year, House of Waterford Crystal for Visitor Store of the Year, Vodafone Killarney winner of Electronic and Tech Store of the Year.

Other sectoral award winners include Mellerick’s Pharmacy of the Year, Laurdree Restaurant and Coffee House of the Year, Stonechat Jewellers Jewellery Store of the Year, Mullingar Opticians Optician of the Year and Pat McDonnell Paints Home Décor Store of the Year.

CEO of Retail Excellence David Fitzsimons said, “We are delighted to recognize and award the very best in Irish retail all of whom have shown an unquestionable commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations as well as innovation in store and in-service delivery. We are particularly pleased that across all of our categories of awards Irish retailers, both big and small, urban and rural competed to deliver that exceptional standard of service to customers regardless of their size.

“All winners are standard bearers in their sector and we are delighted to support and assist such progressive retailers be the best they can be. We look forward to working with the finalists, entrants and members into the future to assist in their endeavors and continue driving standards in Irish retail."