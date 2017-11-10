Four men due in court today in relation to Mullingar burglary

Four men are due to appear at Mullingar District Court this morning in relation to a burglary in Mullingar.

The men were arrested in Lucan on November 8 having been intercepted by Gardai following the burglary.

The four men, one in his 60, one in his 20s and two in their 30 were arrested in Lucan and detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984.



